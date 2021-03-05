CLOSE
Woman Finds Hidden Apartment Hidden Behind Her Bathroom Mirror

A NYC woman made a disturbing discovery inside her apartment bathroom – a hidden hole leading to a second, abandoned apartment. Samantha Hartshoe noticed something strange when she felt a cold draft coming from her bathroom mirror.  Behind it, she found a large hole leading to another room. So Hartshoe did what anyone else would in her situation – document the whole thing on TikTok.

Armed with a hammer, she crawled through the hole to find it connected to an abandoned apartment filled with trash bags, boxes, and and water bottles. Hartshoe escaped the situation unharmed, but promised “My landlord’s getting a really fun phone call tomorrow”.

What do you think the purpose of the hole and secret apartment was?  Ever find anything spooky after moving into a new home?

Photos
Close