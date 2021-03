Good news, the sequel to the classic film Coming to America has dropped a day early. Coming 2 America was scheduled to drop Friday on Amazon Prime but came a day early. All the cast from the original 1988 film is in the sequel along with newcomers Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes, and more.

So far the film has been greeted with mixed reviews. Have you had a chance to watch Coming 2 America? What do you think about the film?

See story here