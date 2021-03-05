Netflix , Obamas' Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart's 'Fatherhood'

Netflix has acquired the rights from Sony Pictures for the release of Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood.” Presented by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “Fatherhood” is based on the book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin, which finds a father having to raise his newborn daughter after the death of his wife, who died during childbirth.

Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, and Paul Reiser also star in the movie. “Fatherhood” will be released on Netflix on Father’s Day, June 18th.

