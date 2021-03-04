CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really Exciting Ideas’ for Sequel

2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 3rd) to talk Black Panther 2 and although she couldn’t give specifics she did say “Black Panther” director, Ryan Coogler has some “really exciting ideas.” When talking about how Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa, would be worked into the story, Nyong’o says the role won’t be recast or digitally inserted but says, “the cast will honor his legacy in this new #BlackPanther.”

“Black Panther 2” is slated to be released July 8, 2022, and will accompany other MCU sequels, Captain Marvel 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Who do you think should further T’Challa’s legacy, Shuri or will Killmonger have a change of heart and step up to defend Wakanda?

See story here

 

Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has 'Really Exciting Ideas' for Sequel

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 45 mins ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 21 hours ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 23 hours ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 24 hours ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Pied Piper of R&Pee & Alleged Herpes Spreader…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close