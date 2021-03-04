Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really Exciting Ideas’ for Sequel

Lupita Nyong’o appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 3rd) to talk Black Panther 2 and although she couldn’t give specifics she did say “Black Panther” director, Ryan Coogler has some “really exciting ideas.” When talking about how Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa, would be worked into the story, Nyong’o says the role won’t be recast or digitally inserted but says, “the cast will honor his legacy in this new #BlackPanther.”

“Black Panther 2” is slated to be released July 8, 2022, and will accompany other MCU sequels, Captain Marvel 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Who do you think should further T’Challa’s legacy, Shuri or will Killmonger have a change of heart and step up to defend Wakanda?

