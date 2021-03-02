CLOSE
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None Of You N*ggas Sound Different”

Comedian Aries Spears went on a rant about the current state of Hip Hop and how all the rappers sound the same. He issued this question to the younger generation of Hip-Hop: “How is it that y’all don’t get bored with the current state of Hip Hop and what y’all are doing to rap? When everything sounds the same. The melodies, the same. The beats, the same. The cadence, the same. The flow, the same. Everything autotune,” the self-proclaimed “Old Head,” asked.

He then gave an example by mocking songs that are similar to NBA Youngboy, Quando Rondo, and Lil Baby. “There’s no individuality or originality,” said Spears. “NOT TO MENTION U CANT UNDERSTAND THE LYRICS AT ALL!!!! & WHAT U DO MAKE OUT IS THE SAME SH*T, MY MONEY, MY CAR, MY GUN, MY HOE! (REPEAT) WHERE IS THIS YOUNG GENERATIONS VERSION OF BLACK THOUGHT (INSANELY LYRICAL) NAS (RAPPING BACKWARDS) BIGGIE (INSANE STORY TELLING) ALA ‘*IGGAS BLEED’ BIG PUN (COMPLEX WORDPLAY) WTF!” 

Do you agree with Aries Spears or is he just an “old head” that is overreacting?

Photos
