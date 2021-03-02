CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People ‘More Uptight’

As Eddie Murphy readies for the sequel to his 90s hit movie, Coming To America 2, the iconic comedian says political correctness is making people “uptight.” Murphy reflected on the current time saying, ‘times change and tastes change…funny is still funny.’ Murphy also touched on how he’s been able to transcend Hollywood being a black man, “I’m a black man who was born in America; I’m African American. Growing up in this country, there’s no way you’re not going to have to face some sh*t.”

