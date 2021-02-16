Michael B. Jordan Rents Out Entire Aquarium For First Valentine’s Day

If you’re a Michael B. Jordan fan then you’re being warned that this story may cause uncontrollable crying. For their first Valentine’s Day together Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey dined inside an aquarium that he rented out for the two of them. Harvey showed off the special date on her Instagram Stories, a tunnel decked out with rose petals led the couple to a beautifully set table with more flowers and dinner from Nobu.

Harvey received a stuffed turtle, which is Jordan’s nickname for Harvey. Later Lori’s social media revealed the couple ended the night in a hotel suite filled with roses, candles, and rose petals.

What has been your most memorable Valentine’s Day?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: