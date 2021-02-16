CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael B. Jordan Rents Out Entire Aquarium For First Valentine’s Day

27th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

If you’re a Michael B. Jordan fan then you’re being warned that this story may cause uncontrollable crying. For their first Valentine’s Day together Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey dined inside an aquarium that he rented out for the two of them. Harvey showed off the special date on her Instagram Stories, a tunnel decked out with rose petals led the couple to a beautifully set table with more flowers and dinner from Nobu.

Harvey received a stuffed turtle, which is Jordan’s nickname for Harvey. Later Lori’s social media revealed the couple ended the night in a hotel suite filled with roses, candles, and rose petals.

What has been your most memorable Valentine’s Day?

See story here

Michael B. Jordan Rents Out Entire Aquarium For First Valentine's Day

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy…
 2 days ago
02.15.21
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To…
 2 days ago
02.15.21
Donald Glover To Star In ‘Mr. and Mrs.…
 2 days ago
02.15.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Show Us How To…
 2 days ago
02.15.21
Love and Leveling Up: Apryl Jones Confirmed As…
 2 days ago
02.15.21
5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Meagan And La’Myia Good Open Up About Their…
 4 days ago
02.12.21
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
Issa Rae Launching ‘RAP SH*T’ HBO Max Series,…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
Brandy’s Vocals Are Top Tier: Commemorating Her Birthday…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close