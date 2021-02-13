The Internet has been buzzing for weeks now in full anticipation of ICY PARK – the winter wonderland version from Beyoncé’s popular athleisure line adidas x IVY PARK. After a huge campaign rollout featuring Gucci Mane, Hailey Beiber, Kaash Paige and Akesha Murray, Beyoncé is counting down the days until the big 2/19 launch by sending her closest celebrity friends exclusive pieces from the line before they go live and giving us all envy in the process!

Among those is none other than Beyoncé’s protege, Chloe Bailey, who received her ICY PARK drip in the mail ahead of the big launch next week. Chloe took to Instagram to show off her latest, taking it back to the tennis court to model the sexy pieces.

“back on the tennis court for @weareivypark ,” the 22-year-old captioned the series of IG photos. Rocking the patterned IVY PARK sports bra, matching leggings, and a puffer jacket, Chloe served looks, face, and body as she modeled the apparel in a pair of tan platform heels.

Chloe didn’t just give us a photoshoot, she also gave us a video where she really strutted and showed off how bomb the pieces fit her. The video was reposted by popular Beyoncé fansite, @BeyLegion, and was once again met with high praise from fans of the singer, prompting Chloe to become the trending topic of social media once more.

If you missed the first two IVY PARK drops, get your coins ready for 2/19 because it’s going to go fast! The $30-$850 line features materials such as faux shearling and performance towel terry and, according to adidas.com, is “crafted with every shape and person in mind featuring gender-fluid silhouettes with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on this one!

Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New ICY PARK Delivery From Beyoncé! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

