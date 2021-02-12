The Most Romantic Films To Watch On Valentine’s Day

If your Valentine’s Day weekend plans call for staying home and streaming romantic movies, here are a few suggestions from “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” author Jenny Han. Of course “Sleepless In Seattle” is there, which Han calls, “the gold standard of romantic comedy.” She also includes “You’ve Got Mail,” which teamed Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan up for a third time on the big screen.

From the early 2000s, Han recommends “Love & Basketball,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”. And going back to the 90s, she says check out “The Wood” and “Chungking Express”.

How will you celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend?

