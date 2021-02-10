CLOSE
Lori Harvey And Michael B Jordan’s Sexy Birthday Photo Set The Internet Ablaze

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes

As a Michael BAE Jordan stan, I’ve been dodging his new relationship with Lori Harvey like COVID, but after making their thing Instagram official, there’s nowhere to hide. And last night, on his birthday, they posted a sexy photo that not even I could look away from. They make one sexy a** couple.

Lori looked extra stunning for her Nugget’s 34th birthday (yes, they have nicknames) and even dropped the word “love” in her Instagram caption of the image. Lori showed off her slim thick frame as she stood in front her king wearing a $5,490 Saint Laurent dress and Louboutin sandals in the sultry shot. Her hair was swept up into a messy bun and her makeup, flawless, per usual. MBJ looked dapper in tailored suit and suede loafers.

Lori also shared personal footage of her and Michael, in which the Creed hunk wore $4,000 Cartier sunglasses.

The couple also spent Super Bowl weekend together and watched MBJ’s steamy Amazon Alexa commercial as a duo.

Lori and Michael announced their relationship earlier this month, after “secretly” hopping flights for romantic rendezvous. Since then, they’ve been spotted on vacation, just chilling and enjoying date night in fabulous fashion.

While MBJ is gearing up for the release of his flick Without Remorse, Lori is continuing establishing herself a fashion maven with her Naked Wardrobe loungewear collection.

Though MBJ and Lori’s coupledom broke the hearts of many, we wish them well.

