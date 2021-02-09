Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip

Zack Snyder has just released a new Justice League clip along with a date for the new trailer for his Snyder cut of the film. The 15-second black and white clip made its debut on the Vero social media platform. In the clip fans see Steppenwolf returning to Earth to claim the three Mother Boxes.

Snyder’s version of Justice League is rated-R, and Sunday, revealed that a trailer for his Snyder cut will be coming sooner than you think.

Do you think this version will be better than the other version? Have you checked out the clip yet?

