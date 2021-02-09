CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip

BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

Source: reactionmarketing.net / reactionmarketing.net

Zack Snyder has just released a new Justice League clip along with a date for the new trailer for his Snyder cut of the film. The 15-second black and white clip made its debut on the Vero social media platform. In the clip fans see Steppenwolf returning to Earth to claim the three Mother Boxes.

Snyder’s version of Justice League is rated-R, and Sunday, revealed that a trailer for his Snyder cut will be coming sooner than you think.

Do you think this version will be better than the other version? Have you checked out the clip yet?

See story here

Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE
Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip
 6 hours ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 23 hours ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
2020 Chicago Auto Show
Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?
 1 day ago
02.08.21
T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 3 days ago
02.08.21
Lenny Kravitz performs at the WiZink Center
Kravitz Dishes On Halftime Show
 3 days ago
02.06.21
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 5 days ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 5 days ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 6 days ago
02.04.21
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
 6 days ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 7 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 1 week ago
02.03.21
Photos
Close