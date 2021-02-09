CLOSE
Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of The Supremes, Dies At 76

Founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, has passed at the age of 76. Wilson’s death was sudden as she had just released a YouTube video days before when she announced she’d be working with Universal Music to release solo material. Fans, including The Roots’ Questlove and KISS’ Paul Stanley, were shocked at the sudden death of Wilson, “OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly,” tweeted Stanley. “I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary.”

No cause of death has been revealed, Mary leaves behind her son and daughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family asks that donations be made in her name to UNCF.org and the Humpty Dumpty Institute.

Thoughts and prayers go to her family, friends, and fans.

