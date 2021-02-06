Kravitz Dishes On Halftime Show

Lenny Kravitz is recalling what it’s like to play the Super Bowl halftime show. In a recent interview, the rocker rehashed his 2015 performance saying, “The excitement of playing at the Super Bowl is that it’s live, it’s televised all over the world. It’s extremely timed, everything has to be ready at the exact second. It’s all about precision.”

When asked if he had advice for The Weeknd, who is headlining Sunday’s halftime show, Kravitz declined to give any saying, “I’m sure [The Weeknd] is going to do a great job. He’s very talented and has great music, so I expect a great performance.”

