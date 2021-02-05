CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind Her

Instagram TikTok

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A tiktok video has gone viral and not for the reason the creator hoped for. According to TikToker, Chloe Hartley, she was home alone dancing to “Love Shack” and decided to upload it to the social media platform. Hartley stated that saw something moving on the stairs behind her. Users were creeped out and started commenting with “I swear you better say this is a joke rn”, and “do not claim the negative energy from this video”.

Other users said that they say a “white paw” but Hartley said her dogs are brown and they have a gate to keep them off of the stairs. Additional comments state they think that she staged the whole thing. Hartley said she has no idea what it could be but feels it’s a ghost.

Have you watched the video? Do you think it’s something supernatural or do you think the video was staged? Have you ever experienced something like this; either a ghost sighting or supernatural feeling?

See story here

 

TikToker Dancing "Home Alone" Captures Something Creepy Behind Her

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 3 hours ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 17 hours ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 19 hours ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 2 days ago
02.04.21
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
 2 days ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
02.03.21
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 3 days ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 4 days ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Photos
Close