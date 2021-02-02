CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rapper Silentó Arrested And Charged With Murdering His Cousin In Georgia

Silento "Watch Me" (Whip/ Nae Nae) Video

Source: Al Battle / AL Battle

Remember the rapper that brought you the “Nae Nae?” Well, he’s being charged with the murder of his cousin. Silento was arrested and charged with the murder after Ring surveillance from homes in the area where Fredrick Rooks’ body was found, revealed at least one gunshot and several vehicles leaving the area.

In 2020 Silento was arrested back in October after he was caught going 143 mph, then in September, he was arrested on 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet. Silento is currently awaiting trial in a DeKalb County jail.

Do you think artists get fame and money too fast when they start their career?

See story here

Rapper Silentó Arrested And Charged With Murdering His Cousin In Georgia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 9 hours ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 22 hours ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 24 hours ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020
K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
A Timeless Body Of Work: Fans Celebrate 5…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
Photos
Close