Rapper Silentó Arrested And Charged With Murdering His Cousin In Georgia

Remember the rapper that brought you the “Nae Nae?” Well, he’s being charged with the murder of his cousin. Silento was arrested and charged with the murder after Ring surveillance from homes in the area where Fredrick Rooks’ body was found, revealed at least one gunshot and several vehicles leaving the area.

In 2020 Silento was arrested back in October after he was caught going 143 mph, then in September, he was arrested on 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet. Silento is currently awaiting trial in a DeKalb County jail.

Do you think artists get fame and money too fast when they start their career?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: