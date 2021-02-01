CLOSE
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia

Michael Che

Source: Ivan Nikolov – WENN / WENN

Saturday Night Live is under attack over a joke that Michael Che recently said on the show. On Weekend Update, Che said, “President Biden signed an executive order repealing Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. It’s good news, except Biden is calling the policy, ‘Don’t ask, don’t tuck.” After the joke, many went to social media to call Che and SNL out for the mishap.

One person wrote, “What is Saturday Night Live’s weird obsession with transphobic nonsense? I honestly don’t get it. It’s so lazy and sad.” another added, “Honestly, @nbcsnl, “we’ve been mocked enough for 1 eternity. Do better. I’m tired of our genitalia & our existence being discussed, obsessed about & laughed at.”

What do you think of Michael Che’s joke?

