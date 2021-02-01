CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Denzel Washington Respects Police, Soldiers…Those Who Sacrifice Their Lives

'A Raisin In The Sun' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

As Denzel Washington is set to play Joe “Deke” Deacon, a Kern County Deputy Sheriff in California, in his upcoming movie, “The Little Things,” Washington recalls a police ride-along where he gained respect for what police do. “I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives,” Washington said, “I just don’t care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do.”

While he was preparing for his 1991 role in “Ricochet” he rode along with an LAPD police officer which changed Denzel’s perspective of the police. After watching the police officer diffuse a tense situation Washington said, “…in an instant, it taught me, and I never forgot it, what our law enforcement people have to deal with moment to moment, second to second.”

Have you had an experience with a police officer or other service individual that changed your perspective on law enforcement?

See story here

Then & Now: Denzel Washington Over The Years [PHOTOS]
12 photos
Denzel Washington Respects Police , Soldiers...Those Who Sacrifice Their Lives

Videos
Latest
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 9 hours ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020
K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series
 3 days ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
A Timeless Body Of Work: Fans Celebrate 5…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Brown Ops: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Is…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Won’t He Do It: Kirk Franklin Is Blessing…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Tyler Perry Received Both Shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Grown & Sexy: Chloe Celebrates 1 Million Followers…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Photos
Close