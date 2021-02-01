Denzel Washington Respects Police , Soldiers...Those Who Sacrifice Their Lives

As Denzel Washington is set to play Joe “Deke” Deacon, a Kern County Deputy Sheriff in California, in his upcoming movie, “The Little Things,” Washington recalls a police ride-along where he gained respect for what police do. “I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives,” Washington said, “I just don’t care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do.”

While he was preparing for his 1991 role in “Ricochet” he rode along with an LAPD police officer which changed Denzel’s perspective of the police. After watching the police officer diffuse a tense situation Washington said, “…in an instant, it taught me, and I never forgot it, what our law enforcement people have to deal with moment to moment, second to second.”

Have you had an experience with a police officer or other service individual that changed your perspective on law enforcement?

