K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series

Singer K. Michelle is leaving Love and Hip Hop to star in her own series on Lifetime. K. first made appeared on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and then later appeared on the New York and Hollywood versions of the franchise. “I knew in my heart, I could no longer participate in something I wasn’t passionate about and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast,” K. Michelle said. “I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks. I wanted to turn my pain into purpose.”

K. Michelle begins filming her new series next month. Do you think K. is doing the right thing? Which Love and Hip Hop franchise is your favorite?

