Cicely Tyson Tributes Pour In From Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey And Others

The family of Cicely Tyson announced her “peaceful transition” through her manager, Larry Thompson on Thursday afternoon (January 28) at the age of 96. Celebrity tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment and political arena including, Michelle Obama who tweeted, “…Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her…I’ll miss her dearly, but I smile knowing how many people she inspired, just like me, to walk a little taller, speak a little more freely, and live a little bit more like God intended.”

echoed Mrs. Obama’s sediments calling Tyson, “a queen who graced the world with her beauty, strength, and talent.” Daughter of Martin Luther King and Activist Bernice King wrote, “An elder…now an ancestor. What a vessel.” Actress Rosanna Arquette wrote, “Cicely Tyson may you rest in power and dance with the angels.”

Other tributes came in from Euphoria actress Zendaya, Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton, who recalled being on set with Ms. Tyson, and Gayle King who simply wrote, “Thank you Cicely Tyson… for everything…” The family’s statement didn’t mention cause of death.

What is your favorite Cicely Tyson film, interview, or moment?

