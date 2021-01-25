CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

An alarming video has surfaced of Kanye West screaming at Chance The Rapper. The footage is said to be from a documentary that Kanye filmed and by the way, it’s edited it’s hard to hear what Kanye is yelling about, however, Dame Dash is also in the video and during an interview portion of the documentary explains that Chance had flown to Wyoming to check on Kanye and “be a friend” during one of Kanye’s manic episodes.

As the clip surfaced on social media many fans gave more insight saying that the clip was part of a documentary Kanye had filmed for an album release and that Chance and Kanye are still good friends.

Have you had a friend or family member lash out at you while you were just trying to be helpful? What is it like living with someone who is bipolar? Share your story.

See story here

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West [PHOTOS]
10 photos
Video Of Kanye West Screaming At Chance The Rapper Surfaces

Videos
Latest
Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her…
 1 day ago
01.25.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…
 1 day ago
01.25.21
Rickey Smiley & Larry King
Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dead At 87
 2 days ago
01.23.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 3 days ago
01.22.21
Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
Jay-Z Launches $10M Fund For Minority-Owned Cannabis Businesses
 4 days ago
01.22.21
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 5 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 5 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 5 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 6 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 6 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 1 week ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close