Biden Nominates Former VSU Dean Of Agriculture To Cabinet Position

Joe Biden Gives Live Televised Press Conference In The Wake Of The Storming Of The Capitol Building

Source: Sky News/Supplied by WENN / WENN

President elect Joseph Biden has nominated former Virginia State University Dean of the College of Agriculture, Dr. Jewel (Hairston) Bronaugh to serve as the new Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Dr. Bronaugh is one of five women nominated today by the Biden Administration to serve in the number two spot as Deputy Secretary at key Cabinet agencies. In her role, she will be the second-highest-ranking official in the USDA while running the day-to-day operations of a department with 100,000 employees.

