Why Is Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover Upsetting People?

Dwayne Johnson My conversation with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Source: Retna/Avalon.red / WENN

Kamala Harris is the latest Vogue magazine cover girl. Unfortunately, people are not pleased with how it looks. On the cover, Kamala is wearing a black blazer, black jeans, and converse sneakers. The background is a green background with a pink drape.  Many are upset because they think that a different photo of Kamala and background should’ve been used.

One fan wrote, “PLEASE DO HER JUSTICE and REDO this cover! Put her in a background that is regal like she is! Your old drape from the CEO’s office is insulting.” Another said, “Love that she’s on the cover but why this one?! Y’all could’ve done WAYYYY BETTER.”

What do you think of the cover? Should they have chosen a different photo?The cover of Vogue's February 2021 issue.

