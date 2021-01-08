RSMS Trending Topic: I’m Tired Of COVID-19, Donald Trump, & This [WATCH]

We’ve made it through the first of the year which is the perfect reason to rant. It’s 2021 and though we didn’t expect an automatic switch into the new year, it’s only been 8 days and we’re stressed. For Fun Friday’s trending topic, we asked our listeners to fill in the blank, “I’m tired of COVID-19, Donald Trump, and ___”.
Listen to the clip of the hosts and listeners rant about what they’re tired of already.
Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain
1. Exactly
1 of 15
Trump: "we've had no problems whatsoever" with people getting covid at our rallies— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain:
Herman Cain's zombie twitter: "Wait, I..."
2. Tears
2 of 15
Trump: “Nobody has died from going to my rallies”— Jamiru (@CareFreeKhalil) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain: pic.twitter.com/vJdx5UMQeE
3. Ha!
3 of 15
Trump: We had no problem with Covid at my rallies— Janelle James , moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain's Twitter: Tell em Donald!
4. The gif says it all.
4 of 15
Trump: we’ve had no problems with Covid at rallies— Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 30, 2020
The ghost of Herman Cain: pic.twitter.com/uMCno7hmwz
5. Hello!
5 of 15
HERMAN CAIN DIED AFTER ATTENDING A TRUMP RALLY— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 30, 2020
6. Cues Jeopardy music.
6 of 15
Trump: "We've had zero problems at our rallies."— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain could not be reached for comment. #Debates2020
7.
7 of 15
Herman Cain, after attending a Trump rally without a mask. But sure, no problems. pic.twitter.com/Lzab0ovI3d— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 30, 2020
8.
8 of 15
“So far we’ve had no problem [Trump on Covid at his rallies].”— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain unavailable for comment
9.
9 of 15
trump literally killed herman cain lol— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 30, 2020
10.
10 of 15
Herman. Cain.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 30, 2020
11.
11 of 15
FACT CHECK: Herman Cain died from covid from Trump's campaign rally. #Debates2020— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020
12.
12 of 15
Trump: "We've had no problem whatsoever" with big rallies.— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain died of COVID-19 after attending one. #Debates2020
13.
13 of 15
Trump: We've had no negative effect with the rallies— Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain in hell: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
14.
14 of 15
Lmao trump said there was "no negative effect" from his maskless super-spreader rally crowds.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain would disagree.
15.
15 of 15
Herman Cain ghost enters the chat. #RIP https://t.co/TKFdaxcSfs— Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) September 30, 2020
