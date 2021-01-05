CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit & Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Says They Are Harassing Her [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj just had her baby and is already facing so much negativity.  The rapper is facing a lawsuit over the song “Rich Sex” for $200 million. A Queens rapper, Jawara Headley claims the queen ripped off after he played it for her.   He says that the song copies not only the words but “similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm.”

On top of that, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim comes forward.  Hear Da Brat break out these stories and more.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#PapaBear: Nicki Minaj Shares Photos Of Her Baby Boy, Barbz Are Over The Moon

15 photos Launch gallery

#PapaBear: Nicki Minaj Shares Photos Of Her Baby Boy, Barbz Are Over The Moon

Continue reading #PapaBear: Nicki Minaj Shares Photos Of Her Baby Boy, Barbz Are Over The Moon

#PapaBear: Nicki Minaj Shares Photos Of Her Baby Boy, Barbz Are Over The Moon

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are still discovering the joys of new parenthood with their precious baby boy, but they’ve kept the lid on public photos. The Queens rapper graciously shared photos of her son with her legion of fans, and the Barbz are over the moon. Minaj’s son, lovingly known as Papa Bear, was looking especially fresh with his cute and high-end fashion choices on deck. The baby even has an iced-out Papa Bear chain, which is the only way to be when your mom is one of the top-charting rappers of all time. In a loving message devoted to PB, Minaj also thanked the fans for supporting her motherhood journey and shouted out the moms and moms-to-be. From Nicki MInaj’s IG: #PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time. While the photos of Papa Bear were dropped on Saturday morning (Jan. 2), yesterday Minaj posted a bare-faced 2021 celebratory clip with audio of her lighting up a microphone with the caption, “Yes but can u rlly rap or…” but it isn’t clear who the target of her shade was. Comparing that quick video of Minaj and next to her son, as the saying goes, it looks he was spat out. Papa Bear has mom’s eyes for sure. And we absolutely love how happy and healthy he looks. Congratulations again to the Petty family and a strong salute to their beautiful bundle of joy. We’ve got the excited reactions from the Barbz below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJizFyJLX4k/

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit & Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Says They Are Harassing Her [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture…
 7 hours ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere
50 Cent Releases “Part Of The Game” Music…
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Teyana Taylor Leaves Music & Welcomes Newest Venture…
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Kim Hill Reacts To will.i.am Wondering Why Black…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
After Near Divorce, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife,…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Skillz Drops “The 2020 Rap Up”, Good Riddance…
 3 days ago
01.04.21
Trump Supporting Struggle Rapper Banned From JetBlue For…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
Utah Freshman Running Back Ty Jordan Dead At…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
Photos
Close