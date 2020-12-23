John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Reportedly Passes Away

John Fletcher, the rapper better known as Ecstasy from the 1980s hip-hop group Whodini, has reportedly passed away.
“One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini,” Questlove wrote on Instagram Wednesday (December 23). “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”
Fletcher, along with fellow rapper Jalil Hutchins formed Whodini in 1982 in Brooklyn, New York. Together, they were one of the first groups to add R&B elements to their music with singles such as “Five Minutes Of Funk,” “Friends,” “Big Mouth,” “Freaks Come Out At Night” and “One Love.”
Between 1982 and 1986, the group released three albums including their self-titled debut in 1983, Escape in 1984 which went platinum and Back In Black in 1986. Fletcher often wore a Zorro hat on stage and the group helped introduce producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri to the business as he starred as a dancer on their tours.
“My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” Dupri wrote on Instagram. “Ex you know I love you thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power.”
In 2012, Whodini was featured in an episode of Unsung detailing their rise in the industry. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.
RELATED: Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def
We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020
We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020
1. Natalie Desselle-ReidSource:Getty 1 of 32
2. King VonSource:Getty 2 of 32
3. Sean ConnerySource:Getty 3 of 32
4. Alex TrebekSource:Getty 4 of 32
5. Charley PrideSource:WENN 5 of 32
6. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. Little RichardSource:Getty 7 of 32
8. John LewisSource:Getty 8 of 32
9. Ruth Bader GinsburgSource:WENN 9 of 32
10. Regis PhilbinSource:Getty 10 of 32
11. C. T. VivianSource:Getty 11 of 32
12. Kobe BryantSource:WENN 12 of 32
13. Cliff RobinsonSource:Getty 13 of 32
14. Frederick "Toots" HibbertSource:WENN 14 of 32
15. Zindzi MandelaSource:WENN 15 of 32
16. Naya RiveraSource:WENN 16 of 32
17. Kelly PrestonSource:WENN 17 of 32
18. Gregory Tyree BoyceSource:Getty 18 of 32
19. Danny TidwellSource:Getty 19 of 32
20. B. SmithSource:Getty 20 of 32
21. Andre HarrellSource:Getty 21 of 32
22. Betty WrightSource:Getty 22 of 32
23. Nick GordonSource:WENN 23 of 32
24. Pop SmokeSource:Getty 24 of 32
25. Lexii AlijaiSource:Getty 25 of 32
26. Rocky JohnsonSource:Getty 26 of 32
27. Kenny RogersSource:WENN 27 of 32
28. Kirk DouglasSource:WENN 28 of 32
29. Fred 'Curly' NealSource:Getty 29 of 32
30. Earl CameronSource:Getty 30 of 32
31. Jerry StillerSource:Getty 31 of 32
32. John "Ecstasy" Fletcher of WhodiniSource:Getty 32 of 32
John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Reportedly Passes Away was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com