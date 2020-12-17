CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Jamal Bryant Pulls Out His Book Of Receipts On RHOP’s Monique Samuels [WATCH]

If you watched the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, then you’ve seen Monique Samuels’ read to Gizelle Bryant.  It made viral news when she talked about Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant alleging that he has a girlfriend and sleeping with women in his congregation. Well, Jamal is clapping back with his own book of receipts.  Listen to what Jamal had to say about not only Samuels but her husband as well.

 

As season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and the last OG NeNe Leakes makes her exit, peach lovers on social remember all of her iconic reads. Since joining the original cast in 2008, she has made a memorable mark on Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! "I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said in her departure announcement on Instagram. "You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV." Leakes starred on seasons one through seven, took a break, and returned for seasons 10 through 12.  Fans expressed their opinion on the change and sent well wishes to the famous reality star. https://twitter.com/determinedgcf/status/1306976580707778561?s=20 https://twitter.com/NhojEnaoi/status/1306976556514852864?s=20 https://twitter.com/__indeNIYAl/status/1306974546512224256?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Executive Producer Andy Cohen even shared his thoughts on Instagram calling her an "an icon of the genre." https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQFt-vhdIU/?utm_source=ig_embed   "Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he added. "I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever." To honor the queen of fun shade and quotable reads, here are some of our favorite unforgettable NeNe moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://twitter.com/RealHouseMark/status/1304036413718044673 SEE ALSO: Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Jamal Bryant Pulls Out His Book Of Receipts On RHOP’s Monique Samuels [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

