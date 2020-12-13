CLOSE
4 Stabbed and 33 Arrested in MAGA Protests In D.C.

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Last night the Nations Capital saw violence as a MAGA protest took the streets of the District. 4 people were stabbed and over 30 people were arrested last night in connection with the protests. The “Million MAGA March” was started to dispute the November Election results and things got ugly. Protesters stormed the streets of D.C. in destruction burning down “Black Lives Matter” signs off of historic landmarks like the Asbury United Methodist Church at 11th and K streets Northwest.

Here’s a list of the charges from the arrests last night:

