Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible For Her 3 Botched Surgeries

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa, is suing the doctor responsible for leaving her with a botched derrière. According to TMZ, the legendary rapper turned reality TV star filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Sayah for negligence after his suggested surgeries didn’t help her heal properly.

In 2018, Pepa was in a car accident that left her with lots of discomfort. After a conversation with Dr. Sayah, he convinced her to to have 3 different procedures that caused her to feel worse than how she was feeling before.

“In legal docs, she says the wreck made the biopolymer injections she previously had in her butt and hips shift, leaving her in extreme discomfort. Pep says she was referred to Dr. Sayah in Sept. 2019 to help her out, and the plan was to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to relieve her pain,” TMZ reported.

Per the court documents, according to Pepa the doctor suggested that she replace her butt implants with smaller ones but instead, he performed a very unsuccessful liposuction which would eventually require corrective surgery. She said she was later pressured into a different surgery that left her bottom feeling hard and lumpy. During her last surgery, she assumed the Dr. Sayah removed the biopolymer material but after more discomfort, she learned through an MRI that there was a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

As a result of her 3 surgeries, she will have to do more corrective procedures to finally fix her body. Sadly, Pepa feels she will be recovering from these surgeries for the rest of her life. What do you think? Should Pepa be financially compensated for her botched medical procedures?

 

Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible For Her 3 Botched Surgeries  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

