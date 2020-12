The Brookland District Supervisor in Henrico County joins the show to detail the new Green City project that’s expected to bring a new 17,000 seat arena to the Richmond area. He gives us a timeline of when we might expect to see it ready plus over aspects of the overall initiative.

Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt Previews New 17K Seat Arena in Henrico was originally published on espnrichmond.com

