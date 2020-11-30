CLOSE
Mike Tyson Got High Before Fight

Mike Tyson

In a post-fight interview, Mike Tyson admits that he smoked weed before the highly anticipated exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. this past Saturday night. He admitted: “I can’t stop smoking, I just have to smoke, I’m sorry, I’m a smoker.

I smoke every day, I never stop smoking. It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and who I am and how I’m gonna die.”

While the fight card was pretty entertaining with internet sensation Jake Paul knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson and Tyson vs. Jones jr. showing us that two 50 yr-old men can still fight…the highlight of the nigh was Snoop Dogg giving commentary and even giving us a mini performance before the main event.

