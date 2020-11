Jeremih has reportedly been hospitalized and is battling COVID-19. So far, there so no word on how long he has been battling the disease or how long he’s been in the hospital. Various sources state that the R&B singer is on a ventilator in ICU and is getting progressively worse.

Various artists, including 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper, have gone to social media to send prayers and update fans on Jeremih’s condition.

