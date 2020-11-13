Pharrell Announces A Skincare Line

If you’ve always wanted to have clean and beautiful skin like Parrell Williams now is your chance. The 47-year-old super-producer is now letting us in on his skincare regimen by starting his own skincare line called, Humanrace. The line consists of a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream which you can get individually or in a set.

Look for Pharrell’s line to be dropping just in time for the holidays.

What do you think of Pharrell’s latest business venture?

