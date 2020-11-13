CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Pharrell Announces A Skincare Line

Film premiere of The Lion King held at Odeon Leicester Square in London

Source: WENN.com / WENN

If you’ve always wanted to have clean and beautiful skin like Parrell Williams now is your chance. The 47-year-old super-producer is now letting us in on his skincare regimen by starting his own skincare line called, Humanrace.  The line consists of a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream which you can get individually or in a set.

Look for Pharrell’s line to be dropping just in time for the holidays.

What do you think of Pharrell’s latest business venture?

See story here

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
16 photos
Pharrell Announces A Skincare Line

Videos
Latest
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 3 days ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 4 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close