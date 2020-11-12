CLOSE
An Oprah Special With Barack Obama Is Coming To Apple TV+

Oprah recently sat with Barack Obama to discuss his new memoir, “A Promised Land.” The interview will air on Apple TV+ on November 17, which is when his new book will come out. Back in September, the former president teased his book, saying, “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

Who do you think will have the better book: Barack or Michelle?

