Congratulations to Black Monday star Regina Hall on landing a first-look deal with Showtime. The deal will allow Regina to produce and develop new shows through her Rh-Negative production company. According to sources, Hall is already poised to produce and star in an hour-long comedy special under the new deal. You can see Hall on the small screen next in the Amazon drama, Master.

Have you had the chance to see Black Monday?

