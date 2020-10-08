CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

T-Boz “When Lisa Died The Whole Industry Turned On Us”

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN

TLC’s T-Boz did not hold back when she discussed how the industry turned their backs on her and Chilli. She said after Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died, the whole industry turned on us. She had no problem name dropping who turned their back on them. She started with LA Reid. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kinds of millions.

She discussed an event, VH1 Superbowl Blitz that a couple artists left them hanging. She name dropped Drake. TLC had just performed at his OVO Fest and Drake was suppose to perform at the Superbowl event. Drake pulled out. TI pulled out.

Dougie Fresh, whose mother was in the hospital, came through for them along with Misty Copeland. T-Boz said it was that event that put them back on the map.

What is your favorite TLC song?

See story here

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)
0 photos
T-Boz “When Lisa Died The Whole Industry Turned On Us”

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
‘Cops’ Resumes Filming Months After Network Canceled Show…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
DreamDoll Dishes On Her Sexy Style And Learning…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Kanye West Offers Prayers After Trump Announces COVID-19…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Luda!: Joe Biden Is Calling On Celebrity Friends…
 3 days ago
10.06.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock Hosts ‘SNL’ Alec Baldwin and Jim…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Who Acted In Spike Lee…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Stage 3…
 5 days ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close