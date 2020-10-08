T-Boz “When Lisa Died The Whole Industry Turned On Us”

TLC’s T-Boz did not hold back when she discussed how the industry turned their backs on her and Chilli. She said after Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died, the whole industry turned on us. She had no problem name dropping who turned their back on them. She started with LA Reid. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kinds of millions.

She discussed an event, VH1 Superbowl Blitz that a couple artists left them hanging. She name dropped Drake. TLC had just performed at his OVO Fest and Drake was suppose to perform at the Superbowl event. Drake pulled out. TI pulled out.

Dougie Fresh, whose mother was in the hospital, came through for them along with Misty Copeland. T-Boz said it was that event that put them back on the map.

What is your favorite TLC song?

