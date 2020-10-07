CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

June Ambrose Announces Dope A** Collaboration With Puma

June Ambrose's new role as a creative partner with PUMA will help the brand redefine what it means to be stylish in sports. 

June Ambrose X PUMA

Source: PUMA / PUMA

June Ambrose is a style visionary. She is responsible for some of Black culture’s most iconic looks including Jay-Z’s wardrobe from the On the Run tour, and the looks from the Hip Hop blockbuster Belly. Now the creative director and style maven is lending her fashion expertise to the Global sports company PUMA in a new partnership that will help the brand redefine what it means to be stylish in sports. 

“Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose and legacy,” said the iconic stylist. From there, Jay, who serves as the creative director of PUMA hoops, introduced her to Bjørn Gulden, the CEO of PUMA, and Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing.

“Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond product,” she revealed.

June Ambrose X PUMA

Source: PUMA / PUMA

June’s new role as a creative partner speaks directly to PUMA’s mission of creating premium offerings that merge style with performance. June will collaborate with the brand well into 2021 for exclusive projects like the PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women who stylishly rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be. Her role will focus mostly on young girls and women demographics.

“To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women’s basketball, is incredible,” said Ambrose. “I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.”

June Ambrose X PUMA

Source: PUMA / PUMA

June is using this opportunity as a way to continue conversations around equality. This partnership will also transcend product; working closely with June, PUMA will commit to using its platform for social impact, empowering youth and pushing for equality in sport.

“The connection between style and sport is timeless and it’s something I’ve always wanted to put my spin on,” said Ambrose.

Because June is such a fashion staple in the Black community, I am excited to see what she creates with PUMA. What do you think? Would you be here for this collaboration?

DON’T MISS…

June Ambrose Shows Us How To Get Fresh Via Her Instagram Videos

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

June Ambrose Announces Dope A** Collaboration With Puma  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 19 hours ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 21 hours ago
10.07.20
‘Cops’ Resumes Filming Months After Network Canceled Show…
 21 hours ago
10.07.20
Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
DreamDoll Dishes On Her Sexy Style And Learning…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Kanye West Offers Prayers After Trump Announces COVID-19…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Luda!: Joe Biden Is Calling On Celebrity Friends…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock Hosts ‘SNL’ Alec Baldwin and Jim…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Who Acted In Spike Lee…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Stage 3…
 4 days ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close