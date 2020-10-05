Biden Campaign Enlists Jermaine Dupri , Ludacris For “Get Out The Vote” Ads

The Biden campaign has reached out to Jermaine Dupri who has drafted some of his friends to help Get Out The Vote. Monica. Jeezy, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri will appear in radio and digital ads. Jermaine said, it’s really important to make sure people don’t sit at home.

In one ad Ludacris says, if you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your right. You now need to exercise your right to vote. Jermaine said after the Democratic Primary debate at Tyler Perry studios he met with Biden and he was impressed that Biden took the meeting seriously and attended the meeting with pen and pad not acting like a boss.

What do you think of the campaign enlisting Jermaine, Ludacris, Monica and Jeezy?

See story here