CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Biden Campaign Enlists Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris For “Get Out The Vote” Ads

Jermaine Dupri

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Biden campaign has reached out to Jermaine Dupri who has drafted some of his friends to help Get Out The Vote. Monica. Jeezy, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri will appear in radio and digital ads. Jermaine said, it’s really important to make sure people don’t sit at home.

In one ad Ludacris says, if you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your right. You now need to exercise your right to vote. Jermaine said after the Democratic Primary debate at Tyler Perry studios he met with Biden and he was impressed that Biden took the meeting seriously and attended the meeting with pen and pad not acting like a boss.

What do you think of the campaign enlisting Jermaine, Ludacris, Monica and Jeezy?

See story here

Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris & Others at So So Def Reunion After Party [PHOTOS]
0 photos
Biden Campaign Enlists Jermaine Dupri , Ludacris For “Get Out The Vote” Ads

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 6 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 6 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close