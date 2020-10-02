Mariah Carey Describes Her “Sensual” Hookup with Derek Jeter

Mariah Carey has spilled the tea about her short-lived romance with Derek Jeter in her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” After hooking up at a dinner party, where they connected over being bi-racial, Mariah and Derek found themselves in what Mariah describes as “a warm, slow, intoxicating kiss.” It wasn’t until after Mariah and Tommy Mottola divorced that she would explore their relationship further, “Neither of us had wanted to cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage,” recalls Mariah.

“Everything was so new and sweet, down to the smooth texture of his honey-dipped skin. It was how it was supposed to feel,” she wrote, calling the experience “so sensual” and that Jeter “was only the second person [she] had slept with ever.”

Although Mariah and Derek Jeter didn’t work out because she says they couldn’t, “live up to each other’s fantasies,” Do you think Mariah and Derek Jeter would’ve made a good couple?

See story here