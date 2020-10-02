CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mariah Carey Describes Her “Sensual” Hookup with Derek Jeter

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey has spilled the tea about her short-lived romance with Derek Jeter in her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” After hooking up at a dinner party, where they connected over being bi-racial, Mariah and Derek found themselves in what Mariah describes as “a warm, slow, intoxicating kiss.” It wasn’t until after Mariah and Tommy Mottola divorced that she would explore their relationship further, “Neither of us had wanted to cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage,” recalls Mariah.

“Everything was so new and sweet, down to the smooth texture of his honey-dipped skin. It was how it was supposed to feel,” she wrote, calling the experience “so sensual” and that Jeter “was only the second person [she] had slept with ever.”

Although Mariah and Derek Jeter didn’t work out because she says they couldn’t, “live up to each other’s fantasies,” Do you think Mariah and Derek Jeter would’ve made a good couple?

See story here

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It
10 photos
Mariah Carey Describes Her "Sensual" Hookup with Derek Jeter

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 17 hours ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 17 hours ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 19 hours ago
10.02.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 21 hours ago
10.02.20
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 3 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close