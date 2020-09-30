CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s Universal

Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Basketball star LeBron James will soon produce films and TV projects about sports and culture. LeBron and his partner Maverick Carter have signed a four-year deal with Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal. The studio and LeBron’s production company, SpringHill Co., are currently working on a film about the three-time NBA champion’s life, based on the book Shooting Stars.

What are your thoughts on LeBron venturing into television production?

See story here

Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

1 photos Launch gallery

Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s Universal

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 4 hours ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 4 hours ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 12 hours ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 18 hours ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 18 hours ago
09.30.20
NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank…
 19 hours ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 19 hours ago
09.30.20
For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy…
 21 hours ago
09.30.20
Rona Has The Last Laugh, Forces Dave Chappelle…
 21 hours ago
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
NBA Finals Regular LeBron James Help Locals Register…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Style OG André Leon Talley Praises Lizzo’s ‘Vogue’…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close