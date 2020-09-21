Zendaya Just Won Her First Emmy for “Euphoria” And Set A New Record

Congratulations to Zendaya, who won her first Emmy during Sunday evenings virtual Emmys. She’s the youngest to win for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at 24. Zendaya was joined by her family and team as she was awarded her Emmy. “I just want to say, thank you to the TV Academy. To all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much. Woah!” exclaimed Zendaya.

The actress, who plays “Rue” in HBO’s Euphoria, thanked Sam Levinson, who her character is based on, as well as giving a shout out to the young people. “I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people,” concluded Zendaya. Others nominated in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series were Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston, Oliva Colman, Jodie Comer, and Laura Linney

Did the Emmys get it right? Should Zendaya have won for her role as “Rue” in Euphoria or should one of the other nominees won?

