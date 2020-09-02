Colorectal Cancer And The Black Community [Exclusive Interview]

Local
| 09.02.20
Dismiss

 

My heart and prayers go out to the family of our Super Hero, King Chadwick Boseman. He died after a four year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Boseman gave us his best on the big screen and in the community all while having surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A job well done, you can rest now!

Dr. Robert Winn is director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center and my guest during the I AM COMMUNITY report airing weekday mornings between 6-9 on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show on 99.3/105.7 Kiss Fm. Here’s our conversation about Colorectal Cancer and the black community

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States of America. “There is roughly 150,000 new cases every year,” said Dr. Robert Winn, Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

What is colon and rectal cancer (colorectal cancer)? This form of cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer and rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Colon cancer and rectal cancer are often group together because they have many features in common. Learn more about causes, risk factors, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and stage at Cancer.org

 

Colorectal Cancer And The Black Community [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 10 hours ago
09.02.20
R. Kelly’s Almost Got Shanked In Jail, Requests…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins Black Lives Matter…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special Is…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Kanye West Claims GOP Isn’t Funding His Presidential…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”
 2 days ago
09.01.20
20 items
‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 3: Leti’s Baseball Bat Car…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close