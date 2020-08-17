CLOSE
Katt Williams Slams Trump, Urges People to Vote and Support Black Lives Matter in Supreme Ad

Katt Williams for Supreme

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Katt Williams stars in a new ad for Supreme. The Fall-Winter collection for Supreme is set to debut and the brand has tapped the comedian to remind fans of the brand that there is work to do this election year.  Williams, who performs a monologue wearing a supreme t-shirt and debuting colorful Tekashi 6ix9ine-inspired hair.

During the stand-up performance, Katt slams the president and urges people to vote. “If it doesn’t fit, it ain’t s__t. And things in this world are starting to not fit. Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world,” says Williams.

During the nearly six and half minute monologue, which he delivered in front of an empty auditorium, Katt discussed Hart Island where unclaimed dead bodies are buried, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, and he joked about writing his name on the ballot if you couldn’t choose a candidate.

What did you think of Katt Willams’ Supreme monologue?

