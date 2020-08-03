CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Obesity Could Increase Your Risk Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO

 

For everyone relaxing and gaining quarantine weight, it may finally be time to put down the snacks.

Dr. Collier reports that excess weight could increase your risk at coronavirus.  People with the virus that have a BMI between 35 and 40 risks of death increases by 40% and those with a BMI over 40 the risk of death increase by 90%.

If you catch the infection, the public health department suggests trying diets and maintaining a healthy weight.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips on how to lower your risk.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_846620" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we’ve put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we’ve seen on the ‘Gram so far. The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren’t going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We’ve even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy. Enjoy our Corona Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time below. SEE ALSO: Social-Distancing - 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Coronavirus Updates: Obesity Could Increase Your Risk Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 3 days ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
07.31.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 3 days ago
08.03.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 4 days ago
07.31.20
News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family…
 4 days ago
07.30.20
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
As A Black Woman, I Had To Learn…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 1 week ago
07.28.20
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 1 week ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 2 weeks ago
07.24.20
Photos
Close