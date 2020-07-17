Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

According to The Blast, Tamar Braxton was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Thursday evening. Her boyfriend, David Adefeso arrived at the residence around 9:45 PM to find her. He called 911 and reported Tamar had been drinking and had taken a number of prescription pills, sources are saying it was a possible suicide attempt. Braxton is currently in stable condition but unconscious and is being held in the hospital on a 24-hour watch. Story developing.

Earlier in the week, Tamar took to social media to discuss the financial disparities between Braxton Family Values and The Kardashians. Last month K. Michelle had plenty to say about Tamar after a suggestion that the two do a Verzuz battle but Tamar didn’t seem too thrilled about it.

Knowing the pressure of being a celebrity, would you still want to live that lifestyle?

