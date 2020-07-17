CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond

Source: Radio One Richmond / courtesy of Radio One Richmond

According to The Blast, Tamar Braxton was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Thursday evening. Her boyfriend, David Adefeso arrived at the residence around 9:45 PM to find her. He called 911 and reported Tamar had been drinking and had taken a number of prescription pills, sources are saying it was a possible suicide attempt. Braxton is currently in stable condition but unconscious and is being held in the hospital on a 24-hour watch. Story developing.

Earlier in the week, Tamar took to social media to discuss the financial disparities between Braxton Family Values and The Kardashians. Last month K. Michelle had plenty to say about Tamar after a suggestion that the two do a Verzuz battle but Tamar didn’t seem too thrilled about it.

Knowing the pressure of being a celebrity, would you still want to live that lifestyle?

See story here

Happy Birthday, Tamar Braxton! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Hair And Fashion Moments
10 photos
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 25 mins ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 32 mins ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 20 hours ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 24 hours ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 24 hours ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 2 days ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 3 days ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 3 days ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 4 days ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 4 days ago
07.13.20
Photos
Close