Halle Berry Withdraws From Trans Role After Backlash

Halle Berry was preparing for a role as a transgender person, however after a conversation and some backlash from the LGBTQ+ community she has since backed away from the role. “As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” Berry wrote on Twitter.

Berry vowed to be an “ally” and said she would use her, “voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.” GLAAD suggested that Berry watch Netflix’s “Disclosure” documentary to learn about how transgender people have been seen on film.

Have you seen Netflix’s “Disclosure” documentary? What are your thoughts on it?

