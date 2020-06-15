CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta Ruled A Homicide

The autopsy report is complete in the death of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks is the Black man in Atlanta who died after an encounter with police at a Wendy’s drive-thru. The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. Brooks died from gunshot wounds to his back creating organ failure due to blood loss.

Police bodycam shows Brooks talking cooperatively with Atlanta police admitting he had been drinking. He agreed to a sobriety test. The bodycam later shows Brooks and officers wrestling on the ground over a Taser that Brooks pointed at officers.

The District Attorney told CNN Brooks did not appear to appear to present any kind of threat to anyone so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been fired and the other officer is on administrative duty.

