2020 Graduate Shout Outs

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Calling all teachers, students and parents of the class of 2020 in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg and surrounding counties, would you like to send your fellow 2020 classmates, students or graduate a special message on 99.3/105.7  KISS FM?

 

KISS Richmond would like to give you an opportunity to give a shout out to your classmates,  your students or your loved one!

If you have a smartphone, all you have to do is record a brief :15 second message  via whatever recording app is already on your phone and email it to our Marketing Director,Jasmine Snead at jsnead@radio-one.com.

You can also give us a call at 804-501-0745 and leave a message!

For example: “Hi, this is Malia &  I would like to say congratulations to Highland Springs High School Class of 2020! We Did That! ”

Real Easy, Right?!

Once we receive your recordings, be sure to listen to 99.3/105.7 KISS FM June 1st-7th to hear your special message to graduates!

CONGRATS GRAD!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jasmine at jsnead@radio-one.com.

 

Photos
