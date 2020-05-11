CLOSE
Cloism: Beware of the Joy Snatchers During COVID-19

Portrait of smiling African American woman

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

This is a great day to be alive in the midst of a global pandemic. If you’re reading the message then this is a great day. Thousands have died daily from the dreaded Coronavirus, but you are HERE. Make this a day of gratitude and not a bad attitude because you want the old ‘life’ back.

Regardless of what you read on social media about COVID-19 just do what is recommended by the CDC and your state’s governor and you will be fine.

Last, beware of the joy snatchers on the loose to steal your joy. God created us at his best and will see us through -Cloism

cloism , clovia , community clo , covid-19 , lawrence

Photos
