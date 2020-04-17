Beyonce Singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ Will Make Your Day Better

Beyonce made a surprise appearance on Disney’s Singalong which aired on ABC on Thursday evening. The Lion King star sang the Disney classic, Wish Upon A Star after giving an inspiring message to healthcare workers, “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

After an emotional rendition of the song Beyonce confidently said, “Please hold onto your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you.”

Which performance did you like best from Disney’s Singalong special? What is your all-time favorite Disney song?

