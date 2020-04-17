CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyonce Singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ Will Make Your Day Better

Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Beyonce made a surprise appearance on Disney’s Singalong which aired on ABC on Thursday evening. The Lion King star sang the Disney classic, Wish Upon A Star after giving an inspiring message to healthcare workers, “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

After an emotional rendition of the song Beyonce confidently said, “Please hold onto your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you.”

Which performance did you like best from Disney’s Singalong special? What is your all-time favorite Disney song?

See story here

Beyonce Singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ Will Make Your Day Better

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce Singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’…
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 22 hours ago
04.16.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Premiere Of Aviron Pictures' 'Kidnap' - Arrivals
Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs, Booty In…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Quarantine Meals: Brisket Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Cardi B for GQ
Cardi B’s Wild, Live Twitter Interview With Bernie…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart And Dwyane Wade Among Celebs To…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
This $11.99 Milani Salt-N-Pepa Lip Kit Can Help…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Swizz Beatz Doing Alicia Keys’ Nails During Isolation…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 3 days ago
04.15.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 3 days ago
04.14.20
Photos
Close