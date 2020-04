Although Ammika is quarantining with son, Aeko, in Germany, Chris has been keeping up with both of them as well as Karrueche Tran. A fan posted an old video of Chris and Karrueche, Chris left a simple comment, “Damn!” Chris later deleted his comment but not before the owner of the account caught a screenshot.

Who do you think was the best match for Chris Brown? Karrueche, Ammika or Rihanna?

See story here